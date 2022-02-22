Explained | What is an IOC Session

Mumbai became the second Indian city to host an International Olympic Committee (IOC) session. New Delhi had last hosted the session in 1983.

Mumbai became the second Indian city to host an International Olympic Committee (IOC) session. New Delhi had last hosted the session in 1983.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday informed that Mumbai would be hosting the 140 th IOC Session. It is expected to take place in May or June next year at the Jio World Centre. Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, IOC member Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur presented India’s proposal at the IOC Session in Beijing.

India won the bid with 75 members voting in favour of the proposal and one voting against. New Delhi is the other Indian city to have hosted an IOC Session, back in 1983.

What is an IOC Session?

IOC session is the general meeting of the members of the Olympic committee. The session adopts, modifies and interprets various provisions of the Olympic charter, as well as determine inclusion or exclusion of a sport or a sports body and the host city of a forthcoming Olympic event and the IOC session.

Its decision on all matters is final.

Members in the IOC session vote on proposals put forth by the IOC Executive Board. As mentioned by the IOC on its website, if the IOC EB can be considered the ‘Government of IOC’, the ‘IOC Session’ is the parliament. Members of the IOC are only representatives of their countries and not equivalent to the country’s delegates.

Sessions are held on a yearly basis for a period of two to three days. They traditionally precede the year the Olympic Games take place.

What is the Olympic Charter?

The Olympic Charter is a document containing the fundamental principles of Olympic sports, including the rules and bye-laws.

It is a writ handbook dictating the relations between the International Federations, Olympic Committees and the Olympic Movement. It was first established in 1908 with the title ‘ Annuaire du Comité International Olympique’.

What is the composition of the IOC?

The Olympic Charter states that the total number of IOC members cannot be more than 115 except under specified circumstances.

It must include 70 members not holding any specific office or function, inclusive of seven members without any nationality or National Olympic Committee requirement elected in special cases.

There can be up to 15 active athletes, along with up to 15 people serving as Presidents of an International Sports Federation (ISF), or an association or organisation recognised by the IOC. There will also be up to 15 presidents or senior leaders from National Olympic Committees.

All IOC appointments follow an internal election in an IOC Session. All candidatures are analysed by the IOC Members Election Commission. Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, Olympic Shooter Raja Randhir Singh and IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra are presently representing India at the IOC.

How is the session convened?

The IOC President chairs the Session. In his absence, the long-serving Vice President fills in. The current President of the IOC is Thomas Bach.

The quorum required for convening an IOC Session is half the total membership plus one.

Each member has one vote and there is no provision for proxy voting. A two-thirds majority is required for any modification to Fundamental Principles and Rules of the Olympic Charter.

IOC mandates that selection of a host city must take place in a country that does not hold any interest in the selection.

What are some of the major decisions taken at IOCs in the recent past?

The incumbent President Thomas Bach was granted a second four-year term at the 137 th IOC Session at Lausanne in Switzerland (March 2021). He was handed his first term in office at the 125 th Session in Buenos Aires, Argentina (September 2013).

Paris and Los Angeles were announced the host of the 33 rd and 34 th Olympic Games at the 131 st Session at Lima in Peru. The two cities get to host the Olympic Games in 2024 and 2028 respectively.

Beijing was elected to host the 24 th Winter Olympic Games at the 128 th Session in Kuala Lumpur in July 2015.