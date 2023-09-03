ADVERTISEMENT

Excluding breakers from Asiad disheartening: Amateur Dance Sport Federation of India

September 03, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Kolkata

Y.B. Sarangi

The Amateur Dance Sport Federation of India (ADSFI) has expressed its disappointment over the exclusion of breakers from the final list of the upcoming Asian Games.

After the Union Sports Ministry dropped the breakers from the final list, like several other sportspersons across different disciplines, the federation approached Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with a request to allow its athletes to compete in the Asiad with no cost to the Government.

In a letter dated August 24 to Anurag, the ADSFI said its athletes had been training for over two months and had a “strong chance of bagging a medal for India,” requesting the Minister “to clear our athletes at no cost to the Government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no response. Time is running out and the rates of flight tickets are going up. This is a new discipline which is there in the Paris Olympics next year and it needs encouragement. If the athletes do not get adequate exposure, how can they qualify for the Olympics?” ADSFI secretary Biswajit Mohanty told The Hindu.

Addressing the breaking community, Mohanty said “the situation is unjust and disheartening” and questioned “the fairness of the selection process and the support we receive from our Sports Ministry.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US