Euro leagues | Real salvages draw at Atletico

New Delhi

07 March 2021 21:39 IST

Bayern stays in front thanks to Lewandowski hat-trick

A one-two between Karim Benzema and Casemiro led to the former scoring and Real nicking a point off Atletico in the Madrid derby in the LaLiga on Sunday.

Important results: Premier League: Liverpool 0 lost to Fulham 1 (Lemina 45).

LaLiga: Huesca 3 (Siovas 14, Mir 16, Ferreiro Quiroga 74) lost to Celta Vigo 4 (Lorenzo 5, Nolito 37, Hugo Mallo 52, Beltran 77); Atletico Madrid 1 (Suarez 15) drew with Real Madrid 1 (Benzema 88).

Serie A: Roma 1 (Mancini 24) bt Genoa 0; Hellas Verona 0 lost to AC Milan 2 (Krunic 27, Dalot 50); Fiorentina 3 (Martinez 28, Milenkovic 42, Iacoponi 90+4-og) drew with Parma 3 (Kucka 32-pen, Kurtic 72, Mihaila 90).

Saturday: Premier League: Aston Villa 0 drew with Wolves 0; Brighton 1 (Lallana 10) lost to Leicester 2 (Iheanacho 62, Amartey 87).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 4 (Lewandowski 26, 44-pen, 90, Goretzka 88) bt Borussia Dortmund 2 (Haaland 2, 9).

LaLiga: Osasuna 0 lost to Barcelona 2 (Alba 30, Moriba 83); Elche 2 (Guti 70, Carrillo 76) bt Sevilla 1 (L. de Jong 90).

Serie A: Juventus 3 (Rabiot 39, Morata 57, 60-pen) bt Lazio 1 (Correa 14).