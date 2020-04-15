ESPN asks top on-air personalities to take pay cuts

ESPN is asking some of its on-air personalities to take a 15% pay cut over the next three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join with our executives and take a temporary salary reduction,” ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz said in a statement. “These are challenging times and we are all in this together.”
The pay cuts, which are voluntary, would apply to ESPN’s highest-paid broadcasters. They are designed to help deter further immediate furloughs that would affect network employees who might be more financially vulnerable. ESPN has already furloughed those who work on live events.
ESPN executives are taking 20%-30% salary reductions as part of cost-cutting measures instituted throughout Walt Disney Corp.
ESPN has been re-airing games, 30 for 30 specials and NFL draft previews in the absence of live events.
