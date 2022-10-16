Esha Singh wins junior sports pistol gold

Feng Sixuan, champion Esha Singh, Miriam Jako won the junior women’s sports pistol medals in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Udhayveer Sidhu and Esha Singh won three gold medals between them in the junior events of 25-metre pistol in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Esha Singh did well to win the sports pistol gold, after having qualified in the fourth place with 581. She beat Feng Sixuan of China who had topped qualification with 590, with a 29-25 margin.

In contrast, Udhayveer Sidhu did not have to go through any competition in the non-Olympics events of junior men’s sports pistol and standard pistol.

India took its tally to four gold medals and three bronze, to be second in the medals table behind China, which already has eight gold medals.

There was some disappointment for India in women’s air rifle as Mehuli Ghosh (629.7), Meghana Sajjanar (629.2) and Elavenil Valarivan (628.7) placed 10th, 13th and 19th respectively. Mehuli missed qualification by 0.3 point and Meghana by 0.8.

In men’s air pistol, Shiva Narwal qualified for the second stage but finished eighth with a score of 147.6 after 583 in qualification. Naveen (582) and Vijayveer Sidhu (579) placed ninth and 19th respectively.

In women’s air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan (576), Yuvika Tomar (574) and Palak Gulia (568) finished 17th, 25th and 50th respectively.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Sartaj Singh Tiwana finished eighth with 297.7 after qualifying with 580. Pankaj Mukheja (577) and Surya Pratap Singh (570) placed 13th and 28th respectively.

In junior women’s rifle 3-position event, Nischal (576), Nikita Kundu (576) and Nupur Kumrawat (566) placed 29th, 30th and 51st respectively.

The results:

25m standard pistol: Junior men: 1. Udhayveer Sidhu 568; 2. Liu Yangpan (Chn) 567; 3. Sameer 567; 4. Abhinav Choudhary 561; 9. Sahil Vijay Dudhane 553.

Junior women: 1. Feng Sixuan (Chn) 580; 2. Zhao Nan (Chn) 566; 3. Tejaswani 557; 5. Manvi Jain 556; 8. Payal Khatri 547;

25m sports pistol: Junior men: 1. Udhayveer Sidhu 580; 2. Matteo Mastrovalerio (Ita) 579; 3. Liu Yangpan (Chn) 577; 16. Sameer Gulia 567; 18. Unish Holinder 557.

Junior women: 1. Esha Singh 29 (11) 581; 2. Feng Sixuan (Chn) 25 (15) 590; 3. Miriam Jako (Hun) 18 (16) 581; 4. Shen Yiyao (Chn) 11 (12) 582; 12. Divanshi 570; 13. Naamya Kapoor 568; 19. Vibhuti Bhatia 566; 31. Khushi Kapor 557.

