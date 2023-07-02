Esha Singh upbeat about her Asian Games debut

July 02, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

At 18, shooter Esha Singh will be making her debut in the forthcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou city of China from September 23 to October 8 with the specific intent of winning a medal which she feels should go a long way in her dream to make it to the Paris Olympics next year.

“It is a great feeling to be selected for the Asiad. I am looking forward to the huge opportunity as the Games also figure in the Olympics quota,” Esha informed The Hinduon Sunday.

“I have been training really hard with my coach Ved Prakash sir guiding me. I believe my strong points are my fighting spirit and good hold on technique,” said a confident Esha.

“I don’t think there will be any kind of pressure. But, as always, I prefer to keep things simple and stay focussed on the targets,” she said.

“I am not sure whether I am the youngest or not in the Indian squad. But, age is no bar for any athlete. All that matters is how well you perform on the given day,” Esha said.

Fresh from what she believed to be one of her best performances with a score of 589/600 in 25 m air pistol in the recent National selections, the gifted shooter informed that she would be competing in both the 10m and 25 m air pistol events.

For the record, Esha is the reigning world junior champion in 25m air pistol having won it last October. “Well, I don’t say I am targeting a golden double but definitely it will be great if I come back with Asian Games medals for sure,” Esha said.

Esha will join her Asiad-bound teammates for a training camp in France and when reminded about the hostile situation there, the smiling shooter revealed that they would be training far away from Paris (three hour drive from the French capital) and hoped there would be no distractions of any kind.

“By all means, the Paris Olympics medal will be the ultimate goal. At the same time, I am conscious of the kind of efforts needed to realise that goal. From my side, I will not be found wanting in terms of put the hard work. Fortunately, support from all quarters has been excellent and I can fully focus on the sport,” concluded Esha, who had completed Intermediate and hoped to join Business Administration course soon.