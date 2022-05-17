Esha, Rhythm, Manu win team gold in sports pistol

The Indian team of Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker outplayed Germany 16-2 to clinch the team gold in 25-metre sports pistol in the Junior World Cup shooting in Suhl, Germany, on Tuesday.

In 50-metre rifle 3-position mixed team event, Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra were beaten 16-12 in the gold match by Michal Chojnowski and Julia Ewa Piotrowska of Poland.

In the women’s team competition in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, the trio of Nischal, Ashi Chouksey and Sift Kaur Samra claimed bronze behind Germany and Poland.

India took its tally to 11 gold, 13 silver and four bronze, for a total of 28 medals. The second best team was Italy with four gold and five bronze, while Poland, US and France had two gold medals each, apart from other medals.

In junior women’s skeet, Parinaaz Dhaliwal made the semifinals with a score of 109, but missed the medal by two points.

The results: 25m sports pistol: Women: 1. India (Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh) 16 (431) 864; 2. Germany (Michaela Boesl, Vanessa Seeger, Mia Fuchs) 2 (437) 858; 3. Italy 17 (429) 851 4. Norway 3 (408) 800.

50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Germany 16 (880) 1320; 2. Poland 12 (873) 1301; 3. India (Nischal, Ashi Chouksey, Sift Kaur Samra) 16 (864) 1309; 4. Czech Republic 10 (868) 1292.

Mixed: 1. Poland (Michal Chojnowski, Julia Ewa Piotrowska) 16 (586) 872; 2. India-2 (Pankaj Mukheja, Sift Kaur Samra) 12 (583) 872; 3. Norway 16 (583) 871; 4. Italy 8 (581) 877; 11. India (Ashi Chouksey, Avinash Yadav) 864.

Skeet: Women: 1. Julia Nelson (US) 30 (23) 109; 2. Alisa Bogdanova (Ltu) 25 (23) 108; 3. Damiana Paolacci 9Ita) 17 (24) 109; 4. Mikena Grace Fulton (US) 10 (22) 110; Parinaaz Dhaliwal 20 (109); 12. Areeba Khan 105; 15. Darshna Rathore 104.