Esha and Rhythm gain dual entry for Baku shooting World Cup

March 31, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan have gained entry in both the air pistol and sports pistol events in the Indian team for the World Cup to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 8 to 15.

In the team announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday, T.S. Divya is the other shooter in women’s air pistol squad, while it is Manu Bhaker in sports pistol.

The NRAI slightly shuffled the team after gauging the performances in the recent World Cup in Bhopal. 

Unlike in the past, the World Cups do not offer any Olympic quota places this year, and it would be the World Championships and Continental Championships that would help the shooters gain entry for the Paris Olympics.

The team: Men: Rifle: Rudnrankksh Patil, Hriday Hazarika, Shahu Tushar Mane; Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Kusale.

Pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar, Shiva Narwal; Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Ankur Goel.

Women: Rifle: Ramita Jindal, Tilottama Sen, Nancy; Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Anjum Moudgil.

Pistol: Divya TS, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan; Manu Bhaker.

