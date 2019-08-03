Equestrian Federation fails to meet compliance deadline

With the passing of the August 3 deadline, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) could join the Indian Golf Union (IGU) as the second army-dominated sports body, in five weeks, to be de-recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In February, the Ministry made it clear that “renewal of recognition to Equestrian Federation of India is subject to their compliance of Sports Code within the time frame allotted to them i.e. latest by 03.08.2019, failing which their recognition status will be reviewed and action taken as per extant guidelines.”

Peculiar nature

The EFI had written to the Ministry on June 24 and sought an exemption from complying with the Sports Code, citing the “peculiar” nature of the sport.

Explaining the EFI’s stand to The Hindu, its secretary-general Col. R. K. Swain said, “Equestrian cannot be equated with other sports, and hence the parameters applied to other National Sports Federations cannot be applied to EFI.”

Swain elaborated, “Since the sport includes an equine athlete [horse] and a human [rider], it is not possible to find them in every district or state.

“In view of the non-availability of horses and riders, the EFI has not been able to form the minimum of 24 state associations with 50% of district associations affiliated to them [as stipulated in the Sports Code].

Club-based sport

“Unlike other disciplines, equestrian is a club-based sport. We have 15 state associations most of them inactive besides over 300 clubs and army units as affiliates of EFI, with two votes each.

“Without the army’s support and structure, the sport will die. Private stakeholders can hold dressage and show-jumping. But eventing is something only the army is capable of hosting,” declared Swain.

Difficult guidelines

Reinforcing its stand, in the letter to the Ministry, the EFI has mentioned that disciplines like rowing, yachting and winter sports could find it difficult to follow the guidelines of the Sports Code.

“How can you have winter sports in Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh? Is it possible?” asked Swain and continued, “The Ministry guidelines seek facilities for yachting and rowing in all states. That’s not possible. Therefore, till the Sports Code is appropriately revised, the EFI’s recognition should continue.”

However, given the EFI constitution that allows individual members to vote in contravention of the International Olympic Committee charter, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already downgraded it to associate member status.

In what is being seen in the sport’s circles as continued defiance, the EFI considered membership applications of six new clubs and 26 individuals during its recent executive committee meeting in New Delhi. It is learnt that the EFI has over 1,250 individual members in addition to more than 325 clubs — significantly, all part of the EFI’s electoral college.

Questioning the EFI’s functioning, former National champion Lt. Col. Sandeep Diwan (retd) said, “The federation, completely dominated and run by the army, follows a completely undemocratic system for the election of its officials. To retain majority votes, the army has made a large number of its own units members who have nothing to do with the sport such as Mechanised Transport Battalions, Supply Companies, FOL Depots, Dog units, to name a few.”

In the past, the EFI had convinced the Ministry of its efforts to fall in line and managed two extensions of six months each, ending 2017. As things stand, the EFI could go the IGU way. The IOA could set up an ad hoc Equestrian Governance Committee, much like the five-member Golf Governance Committee until fresh elections, under revised statute.

“We have presented our case and now it is up to the Ministry,” said Swain.

“If the Ministry thinks otherwise, it could prove to be a death knell for equestrian in the country.”