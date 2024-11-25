ADVERTISEMENT

Emma McKeon, 14-time Olympic medalist, retires from swimming

Published - November 25, 2024 03:40 pm IST - SYDNEY

Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, retires from competitive swimming with 14 Olympic medals, including 6 gold

PTI

Australia’s Emma McKeon. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, announced her retirement from competitive swimming on Monday (November 25, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

McKeon holds the Australian record of 14 Olympic medals — six of them gold — won over three Summer Olympics, while her seven-medal haul at Tokyo 2020 is the most ever by a female swimmer at a single Games and equal most for any female athlete from any sport at a single Olympics.

The 30-year-old McKeon had previously hinted that the 2024 Paris Games — where she won gold in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay — would be her final Olympics, but she had not said whether she would continue to swim competitively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma McKeon of Queensland competes in the Women’s 100m Butterfly Final during the 2024 Australian Swimming Trials at Brisbane Aquatic Centre on June 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally. I wanted to see what I was capable of, and I did,” McKeon said on social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Swimming has given me so much. From the dream igniting at 5 years old, right through to my third Olympic games — I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships and memories that I am so thankful for.”

McKeon’s 14 medals came across the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, with six Olympic gold, three silver and five bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s second only to Katie Ledecky in terms of Olympic swimming gold medals won. The American has won nine across four Olympics in her tally of 14.

“Emma has added her own incredible chapter to Australia’s history at the Olympic Games,” Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman said in a written statement. “Emma has been an extraordinary athlete who has etched herself a special place in Australian sporting landscape, particularly through her success at the Olympics.

“Her performances during Tokyo were particularly stunning. Emma is recognised not just in Australia, but around the world, as one of the greatest Olympians ever.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US