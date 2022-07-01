Other Sports

Elorda Cup boxing | Boxers Jamuna, Sonia in last four

World championship medallists Jamuna Boro and Sonia Lather posted wins to enter the semifinals of the Elorda Cup boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

Jamuna beat Aishagul Yeleubayeva of Kazakhstan 5-0 in a women’s 54kg quarterfinal bout. Sonia defeated another local boxer Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova 5-0 in a 57kg contest.

Important results (Indians unless specified): Quarterfinals: Men: 54kg: Ananta Chopade bt Altynbek Nursultan (Kaz) 5-0; 57kg: Sachin Siwach bt Lyu Ping (Chn) RSC-I; 67kg: Aditya Pratap Yadav lost to Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mgl) 5-0.

Women: 52kg: Jyoti Gulia bt Zhansaya Rakhymberdi (Kaz) 4-1; 54kg: Jamuna Boro bt Aishagul Yeleubayeva (Kaz) 5-0, Sakshi Choudhary bt Muzdiman Balausa (Kaz) 5-0; 57kg: Sonia Lather bt Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova (Kaz) 5-0.


