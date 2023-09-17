Elavenil Valarivan wins air rifle gold in Rio World Cup

September 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated September 18, 2023 10:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan pounced on her chance in the women’s air rifle final to clinch the gold medal with a 0.3 margin victory over qualification topper Oceanne Muller of France in the World Cup in Rio, Brazil.

The 24-year-old Elavenil, shot 252.2 in the final, after having qualified in the eighth place with 630.5.

It was the second World Cup individual gold for Elavenil. The earlier gold had also been won in Rio in 2019, when Elavenil went on to clinch the World Cup Final gold as well to be the World No.1.

In men’s air rifle, Sandeep Singh shot 628.2 for the 14th spot among 67 shooters.

In women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Asian Games champion and multiple World Cup gold medallist, Rahi Sarnobat shot 579 for the 13th spot. She was three points short of making the final. Another World Cup gold medallist and former World No.1, Chinki Yadav shot 575 for the 24th spot among 42.

The results:

10m air rifle: Women: 1. Elavenil Valarivan 252.2 (630.5); 2. Oceanne Muller (Fra) 251.9 (633.7); 3. Zhang Jiale (Chn) 229.0 (630.6); 22. Narmada Nithin 628.6; 32. Ayushi Podder 626.9.

