Elavenil clinches gold

Elavenil Valarivan.

NEW DELHI

18 October 2020 22:03 IST

Tushar Mane takes home silver

Elavenil Valarivan won the women’s gold in the Sheikh Russel international air rifle championship organised online by the Bangladesh Shooting Federation on Sunday.

The women’s world No. 1, the 21-year-old Elavenil shot a total of 627.5 with her 60 shots for the gold. Elavenil beat Shiori Orata of Japan comfortably, even though she was far from her best.

There was more success for India in the six-nation competition as Shahu Tushar Mane won the men’s silver. With the best rifle shooters of the country busy preparing for the National camp in the capital, the 18-year-old Youth Olympic Games silver medallist got his chance to compete.

Japan’s Naoya Okada was too good in clinching the men’s gold with a total of 630.9, more than seven points ahead of the Indian.

Host Bangladesh won the men’s bronze through Abdullah Hel Baki.

The gold medallists won $1000 each while the silver and bronze medals were worth $700 and $500 respectively.

The results: 10m air rifle: Men: 1. Naoya Okada (Jpn) 630.9; 2. Shahu Tushar Mane 623.8; 3. Abdullah Hel Baki (Ban) 617.3.

Women: 1. Elavenil Valarivan 627.5; 2. Shiori Orata (Jpn) 622.6; 3. Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Toyyiba (Ina) 621.1.