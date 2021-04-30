Dutee saddened at World Relays miss

Says she will concentrate on her individual events — 100m and 200m

Sprinter Dutee Chand says she is disappointed at missing the huge opportunity of competing in the 4x100m in the World Athletics Relays to be held in Poland next month after flight disruptions due to the pandemic left the Indian teams stranded here.

“The preparations were on in full swing and we were all keen to put up a good show. Everything was going well. A lot of planning went into the national camp and we were really pleased with the batons exchange segment of the training,” Dutee told The Hindu.

“It would have been great if all 19 teams were in the fray for the World Relays and a good performance in the women’s 4x100m relay would have ensured a berth for the Tokyo Olympics,” she said.

Dutee was to compete along with Hima Das, Dhanalaxmi Sekhar, Archana Suseentran, Daneshwari T.A. and Himashree Roy,

“Personally I will continue to focus on my events — 200m and 100m. I am confident of making it to Tokyo since I am World No. 38 in 200m and No. 40 in 100m,” Dutee said.

“It will be obviously great if have international competitions. The Athletics Federation of India is doing its best to ensure this but the second wave of the pandemic is throwing things off gear,” she said.

Workload

“Fortunately, I am guided by mentor and coach Ramesh Sir (SAI athletics coach N. Ramesh). He knows exactly what kind of workload and training I require to peak at the right time,” said the 25-year-old.