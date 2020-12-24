Durant, Nets open season with rout of Warriors

Los Angeles

24 December 2020 04:46 IST

Champions Lakers begin campaign with a loss to Clippers

Kevin Durant’s long awaited Brooklyn Nets debut didn’t disappoint Tuesday, the two-time NBA Finals MVP teaming seamlessly with Kyrie Irving in a 125-99 opening day blowout over the Golden State Warriors.

Durant hadn’t played since suffering a devastating torn Achilles tendon playing for the Warriors against Toronto in game five of the championship series on June 10, 2019.

He was still recovering from surgery when he bolted for the Nets as a free agent and sat out all of the pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 campaign.

Advertising

Advertising

Irving scored 26 points with four rebounds and four assists. Durant added 22 points with five rebounds and three assists and all of the Nets starters sat out the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

“It felt good,” Durant said. “I didn’t approach it any different. The pre-season games I kind of felt the same energy, but it’s good to get a win.”

Disappointing start

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, didn't have long to savour its 17th NBA title.

Little more than two months after the Lakers locked up the 2020 crown with a Finals win over the Miami Heat, they were back to the grind in a 116-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.

Paul George led the Clippers, less than two weeks after signing a four-year contract extension worth a reported $226 million.

George scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half as the Clippers kept the Lakers at bay.

LeBron on song

Kawhi Leonard added 26 points for the Clippers, who are out to expunge the memory of their agonising Western Conference semifinals loss to the Denver Nuggets, who trailed 3-1 in the series but won in seven games.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 22 points.

Anthony Davis added 18 and German point guard Dennis Schroder — a new addition — scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The results:

Lakers 109 lost to Clippers 116; Nets 125 bt Warriors 99.