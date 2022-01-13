NBA | Durant & Harden duo sizzles

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 27 points and James Harden notched 25 points and 16 assists to lift the visiting Brooklyn Nets to a 138-112 blowout of the Chicago Bulls in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The results: Washington 112 bt Orlando 106; Boston 119 bt Indiana 100; Charlotte 109 bt Philadelphia 98; Miami 115 bt Atlanta 91; New York 108 bt Dallas 85; Houston 128 bt San Antonio 124; Cleveland 111 bt Utah 91; Brooklyn 138 bt Chicago 112; Sacramento 125 bt LA Lakers 116. Reuters