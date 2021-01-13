Durant drives Nets’ comeback win

Take that! Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant dunks one in during his 34-point show against the Denver Nuggets

LOS ANGELES

13 January 2021 22:28 IST

Embiid excels in 76ers’ victory in overtime; League enforces stricter pandemic measures

Kevin Durant poured in 34 points and handed out 13 assists as Brooklyn Nets rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Denver Nuggets 122-116 in the NBA on Tuesday.

Durant added nine rebounds and Bruce Brown chipped in 16 points in a clutch performance in place of absent Nets star Kyrie Irving. Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Denver, but it was outscored by Nets 68-46 in the second half.

In Philadelphia, Miami Heat fielded the minimum eight players — with eight absent due to health and safety protocols — in a 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers. Sixers center Joel Embiid scored 45 points with 16 rebounds and five steals.

Embiid’s jump shot with 4.3 seconds remaining in regulation tied it up at 120-120 and he scored the 76ers first nine points in overtime.

In Houston, LeBron James scored 26 points — and electrified his own Los Angeles Lakers bench with a nothing-but-net three-pointer — in the defending champion’s 117-100 thumping of Rockets.

Two games postponed

The league postponed two games because teams had too many players out due to coronavirus protocols. That brought the total to six postponements heading into the fourth week of the season.

The results: Golden State lost to Indiana 104-95; Brooklyn bt Denver 122-116; Cleveland lost to Utah 117-87; Houston lost to LA Lakers 117-100; Oklahoma City lost to San Antonio 112-102; Philadelphia bt Miami 137-134 (OT).