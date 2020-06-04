Dubov nails Nakamura, takes title

Speed king: Daniil Dubov, who won the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge chess title on Wednesday.

After losing the first mini-match on Monday, Dubov snatched the second on Tuesday to set up Wednesday’s decider.

Less than two years after surprisingly becoming the World rapid champion, Daniil Dubov firmly established his credentials as the next big speed-chess player by nailing Hikaru Nakamura 3-2 and winning the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge chess title on Wednesday.

Dubov earned $45,000 and a place in the Grand Final in August. Nakamura, conqueror of Magnus Carlsen in the semifinals, received $27,000.

After a 25-move draw, Dubov surged ahead, winning the second game with black, in 44 moves. Nakamura, the favourite, kept his cool and drew level claiming the third in 53 moves. The drawn fourth game lasted 39 moves.

“Today was not our typical match. Normally, he plays better and I’m better prepared, but today was the opposite,” explained Dubov.

In the Armageddon clash, aware that a draw would give Nakamura the title, Dubov, playing white, laid an early trap and Nakamura fell for it. On the 12th move, Nakamura overlooked the danger following an immediate recapture of a minor piece. Dubov quickly seized the initiative and eventually tightened the noose in 45 moves.

In Dubov’s words, “It’s a relief,” following a “wonderful journey” to the title. “Throughout the match, I had the feeling that he (Nakamura) is absolutely sure he’ll win the Armageddon with black,” revealed Dubov.

Effectively, Nakamura’s early mistake cost him a whopping $18,000 — the difference between the top two prizes.

Dubov, steadily climbing the success-ladder after becoming a Grandmaster at 14, assisted Magnus Carlsen in the defence of the World title in 2018. Now 24, Dubov defeated Carlsen 1.5-0.5 and eventually finished runner-up to the World No. 1 in the online Steintz memorial tournament last month.

The results (final, third mini-match): Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 3-2.