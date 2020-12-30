Dubov leads Carlsen with stunning win

NEW DELHI

30 December 2020 22:45 IST

Russian talent Daniil Dubov stunned World champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time in three games to take a 1-0 lead in the second set of their quarterfinal clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Wednesday.

The other boards also produced winners in the opening game from the white side with Wesley So, Levon Aronian and Teimour Radjabov emerging stronger.

On Tuesday, the two fancied Americans – Nakamura and So – lost the first sets to Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Carlsen could not maintain the lead gained from the first game as Dubov hit back in the third before the set ended at 2-2. Ian Nepomniachtchi and Radjabov were involved in four drawn encounters.

The results:

Quarterfinals: Set Two: Game One: Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Wesley So (USA) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Hikaru Nakamkura (USA); Teimour Radjabov (Aze) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus).

Set One: Carlsen drew with Dubov 2-2; Vachier bt So 3-1; Aronian bt Nakamura 2.5-1.5; Nepomniachtchi drew with Radjabov 2-2.