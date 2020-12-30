Dubov leads Carlsen with stunning win

Russian talent Daniil Dubov stunned World champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time in three games to take a 1-0 lead in the second set of their quarterfinal clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Wednesday.
The other boards also produced winners in the opening game from the white side with Wesley So, Levon Aronian and Teimour Radjabov emerging stronger.
On Tuesday, the two fancied Americans – Nakamura and So – lost the first sets to Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.
Carlsen could not maintain the lead gained from the first game as Dubov hit back in the third before the set ended at 2-2. Ian Nepomniachtchi and Radjabov were involved in four drawn encounters.
The results:
Quarterfinals: Set Two: Game One: Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Wesley So (USA) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Hikaru Nakamkura (USA); Teimour Radjabov (Aze) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus).
Set One: Carlsen drew with Dubov 2-2; Vachier bt So 3-1; Aronian bt Nakamura 2.5-1.5; Nepomniachtchi drew with Radjabov 2-2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath