Dubov forces a decider

03 June 2020 23:15 IST

Facing a must-win situation, Daniil Dubov struck early and drew thrice in succession to beat Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 in the second mini-match of the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge final on Tuesday.

The top-prize of the $45,000 will be decided when the players clash in the third mini-match.

Final results (second mini-match): Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2.5-1.5.

