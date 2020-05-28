Other Sports

Dubov dumps Karjakin

In less than 24 hours, Daniil Dubov made amends for letting fellow-Russian Sergey Karjakin off the hook by handing out a 3-0 drubbing in their third mini-match for a place in the semifinals of the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Wednesday.

Dubov, the 2018 World rapid champion who crushed Karjakin 3-0 in their first mini-match too, now takes on Ding Liren. The Chinese No. 1 bounced back from 0.5-1.5 to level the match against compatriot Yu Yangyi and eventually won 3-2.

The other semifinal features World champion Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

The results (Quarterfinals, third mini-match): Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Serjey Karjakin (Rus) 3-0; Ding Liren (Chn) bt Yu Yangyi (Chn) 3-2.

