Dubai Para Badminton | Double delight for Bhagat

Pramod Bhagat.

DUBAI

04 April 2021 22:45 IST

Also picks up bronze in mixed doubles

World No.1 Pramod Bhagat won the men’s singles gold in the SL4 category at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament, defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-17, 21-18 in the final, on Sunday.

SL4 players could have an impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance. They must play standing.

Bhagat then paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the doubles gold in SL4-SL3 category by beating Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar 21-18, 21-16. Bhagat along with Palak Kohli won a bronze in mixed doubles.

Kadam runner-up

World No. 5 Sukant Kadam lost in the SL3 men’s singles final against Lucas Mazur of France 15-21, 6-21.

India finished with 21 medals — 5 gold, 6 silver, 10 bronze — in the tournament.

“After such a long gap, this is a very good return, winning two gold medals which will help me a lot in the build up to the Paralympics.

“I hope to continue this kind of performance in the Paralympics,” Bhagat said.