Dubai Para Badminton | Double delight for Bhagat

World No.1 Pramod Bhagat won the men’s singles gold in the SL4 category at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament, defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-17, 21-18 in the final, on Sunday.
SL4 players could have an impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance. They must play standing.
Bhagat then paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the doubles gold in SL4-SL3 category by beating Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar 21-18, 21-16. Bhagat along with Palak Kohli won a bronze in mixed doubles.
Kadam runner-up
World No. 5 Sukant Kadam lost in the SL3 men’s singles final against Lucas Mazur of France 15-21, 6-21.
India finished with 21 medals — 5 gold, 6 silver, 10 bronze — in the tournament.
“After such a long gap, this is a very good return, winning two gold medals which will help me a lot in the build up to the Paralympics.
“I hope to continue this kind of performance in the Paralympics,” Bhagat said.