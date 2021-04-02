Dubai para-badminton | Bhagat and Kadam enter semifinals

Dubai

Both come up with strong shows

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No. 5 Sukant Kadam sailed into the semifinals of the Dubai para-badminton tournament after winning their respective matches here.

In the SL3 category, Bhagat showed why he is the top-ranked player in the world with a strong performance against Indonesian Ukun Rukaendi, taking 44 minutes to win 21-16, 21-13.

Bhagat will play Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek of Malaysia in the semifinals.

In the SL3 category, participants usually have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance.

Bhagat has partnered Manoj Sarkar (SL4) in the men’s doubles and will play against Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinals.

Kadam, in SL4 category, stormed into the semifinals with a comfortable 21-17, 21-8 win over Muhammad Norhilmie Mohd Zainudin from Malaysia. Kadam started off slowly but as the game progressed, became more confident. Kadam will take on Marcel Adam of Germany in his last-four clash.

In the SL4 category, players have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance, but better compared to SL3.