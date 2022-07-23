Drag racing – Soundari tops in the girls’ category

Soundari Ananthraj races away to victory in the girls’ category (Stock up to 165cc) during the MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle drag racing championship in Chennai on July 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI:

Local challenger Soundari Ananthraj (AS Motorsports) took the honours in the girls’ category (Stock up to 165cc) as the MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle drag racing championship, commenced at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday. Bengaluru’s N. Chandra Shekar topped in the Super Sport Indian (up to 165cc) category.

The championship has attracted a record 145 entries. The 2022 season got off to a bright start with Soundari edging out Puducherry’s Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power 1) in a close battle with just a tenth of a second separating the two.

The results: 4-Stroke: Girls (Stock Up to 165cc): 1. Soundari Ananthraj (AS Motorsports) (16.491secs); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power 1) (16.571s); 3. Sarah Khan (Axor Sparks Racing) (17.023s).

Super Sport Indian (up to 165cc): 1. N. Chandra Shekar (13.989s); 2. Bharath Raj (Rockers Racing) (14.292s); 3. R. Gowtham (14.469s).

2-Stroke: Super Sport Up to 130cc: 1. R. Madhan Kumar (13.449s); 2. Aravind Ganesh (AP Motorsports) (13.582s); 3. Abdul Shaikh (13.777s).

Super Sport 131-165cc: 1. Aiyaz (12.845s); 2. R. Madhan Kumar (13.310s); 3. Abdul Shaikh (13.313s).