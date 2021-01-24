Drag Racing | Hemanth Mudappa makes a clean sweep

Bengaluru’s Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) retained his title in the 2020 MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing championship which concluded at MMRT on Sunday.
Muddappa ended the 2020 season, delayed due to the pandemic, with a grand double and a clean sweep in both the Above 1051cc and 815-1050cc categories. He won all four outings over two rounds to underline his dominance in two-wheeler drag racing.
The results (provisional):
4-Stroke: Above 1051cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (07.879s); 2. Baba Satagopan (08.263); 3. Hafizullah Khan (08.362); 815-1050cc: 1. Muddappa (08.071); 2. Zubair Ali Jung (08.202); 3. Baba Satagopan (08.306); 361-550cc: 1. Karthik Mateti (12.325); 2. Aiyaz (12.360); 3. Thulsi Ram (12.447); 226-360cc: 1. PM Soorya (12.532); 2. J. Bharath Raj (12.536); 3. Shankar Guru (13.166); Upto 165cc: 1. J. Bharath Raj (14.420); 2. PM Soorya (14.46s); 3. R. Aravind Ganesh (14.526).
Girls (165cc): 1. Ann Jennifer (16.858); 2. R.V. Czimkhy (17.077); 3. Niveta Jessica (17.156).
2-Stroke – Up to 165cc: 1. Aiyaz (12.959); 2. Mohammed Touheed (13.220); 3. Kaleem Pasha (13.224); Up to 130cc: 1. Mohammed Rafiq (13.200s); 2. Mujahid Pasha (13.452s); 3. Mohammed Touheed (13.687).
National champions: Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing), Above 1051cc and 851-1050cc; Aiyaz (Pvt), 361-550cc and 131-165cc; J. Bharath Raj (Rulexx Rockers Racing, Up to 165cc, 226-360cc); Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing, girls). 2-Stroke: Aiyaz (131-165cc); Mohammed Rafiq (2S, Up to 130cc).
