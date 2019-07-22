Double for Shlok, Rutaparna at the JE Wilson International Series

Indian shuttlers reaped rich dividends at the JE Wilson International Series with doubles specialists Shlok Ramchandran and Rutaparna Panda claiming two titles each at Accra, Ghana.

The top-seeded Indian pair of Shlok and M.R. Arjun beat Nigerian pair of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori 21-11, 21-12 in a lop-sided men’s doubles final that lasted 24 minutes.

Shlok also combined with Rutaparna to defeat top-seeded fellow Indian pair of Arjun and Maneesha K. 21-19, 21-15 in the mixed doubles summit clash.

The women’s doubles pair of Maneesha and Rutaparna emerged victories after thrashing Nigerian combination of Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan and Uchechukwu Deborah Ukeh 21-11, 21-11 in the final.

Kiran George beat Azerbaijan’s Ade Resky Dwicahyo 25-23, 21-19 to win the men’s title. Second seed Mugdha Agrey lost 21-10, 21-6 to Vietnam’s Thi Trang (B) Vu in the women’s singles final.