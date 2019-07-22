Other Sports

Double for Shlok, Rutaparna at the JE Wilson International Series

Fruitful campaign: It was a tournament to remember for Shlok Ramchandran and Rutaparna Panda. Photo courtesy: Instagram/Shlokh95

Fruitful campaign: It was a tournament to remember for Shlok Ramchandran and Rutaparna Panda. Photo courtesy: Instagram/Shlokh95  

more-in

Kiran George wins men’s title but Mugdha claims silver

Indian shuttlers reaped rich dividends at the JE Wilson International Series with doubles specialists Shlok Ramchandran and Rutaparna Panda claiming two titles each at Accra, Ghana.

The top-seeded Indian pair of Shlok and M.R. Arjun beat Nigerian pair of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori 21-11, 21-12 in a lop-sided men’s doubles final that lasted 24 minutes.

Shlok also combined with Rutaparna to defeat top-seeded fellow Indian pair of Arjun and Maneesha K. 21-19, 21-15 in the mixed doubles summit clash.

The women’s doubles pair of Maneesha and Rutaparna emerged victories after thrashing Nigerian combination of Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan and Uchechukwu Deborah Ukeh 21-11, 21-11 in the final.

Kiran George beat Azerbaijan’s Ade Resky Dwicahyo 25-23, 21-19 to win the men’s title. Second seed Mugdha Agrey lost 21-10, 21-6 to Vietnam’s Thi Trang (B) Vu in the women’s singles final.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Sport Other Sports
sport
badminton
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2019 11:31:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/double-for-shlok-rutaparna-at-the-je-wilson-international-series/article28659380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY