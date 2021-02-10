Donovan Mitchell dazzles for Jazz
Steph Curry leads the charge for Warriors against Spurs
Donovan Mitchell poured in 36 points as the Utah Jazz extended its Western Conference lead on Tuesday with a 122-108 defeat of the Boston Celtics.
The Jazz now lead the West with a 20-5 record, one game clear of the Los Angeles Lakers, having won 16 of their last 17 games.
Elsewhere, Steph Curry delivered a dazzling performance as the Golden State Warriors scored a 114-91 road victory at the San Antonio Spurs.
Curry finished with 32 points after another gem of a display in what is rapidly becoming an MVP-calibre season for the Warriors talisman.
In Detroit, the Brooklyn Nets crashed to a third straight loss against the lowly Pistons.
The Nets — with Kevin Durant absent due to COVID-19 protocols — once again put in another abject defensive display as the Pistons, bottom of the Eastern Conference, romped to a 122-111 home win.
The results: Detroit bt Brooklyn 122-111, Miami bt New York 98-96.
New Orleans bt Houston 130-101, Golden State bt San Antonio 114-91.
Utah bt Boston 122-108, Portland bt Orlando 106-97, Philadelphia bt Sacramento 119-111.