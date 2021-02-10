Donovan Mitchell dazzles for Jazz

LOS ANGELES

10 February 2021 22:39 IST

Steph Curry leads the charge for Warriors against Spurs

Donovan Mitchell poured in 36 points as the Utah Jazz extended its Western Conference lead on Tuesday with a 122-108 defeat of the Boston Celtics.

The Jazz now lead the West with a 20-5 record, one game clear of the Los Angeles Lakers, having won 16 of their last 17 games.

Elsewhere, Steph Curry delivered a dazzling performance as the Golden State Warriors scored a 114-91 road victory at the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertising

Advertising

Curry finished with 32 points after another gem of a display in what is rapidly becoming an MVP-calibre season for the Warriors talisman.

In Detroit, the Brooklyn Nets crashed to a third straight loss against the lowly Pistons.

The Nets — with Kevin Durant absent due to COVID-19 protocols — once again put in another abject defensive display as the Pistons, bottom of the Eastern Conference, romped to a 122-111 home win.

The results: Detroit bt Brooklyn 122-111, Miami bt New York 98-96.

New Orleans bt Houston 130-101, Golden State bt San Antonio 114-91.

Utah bt Boston 122-108, Portland bt Orlando 106-97, Philadelphia bt Sacramento 119-111.