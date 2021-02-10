Donovan Mitchell dazzles for Jazz

Donovan Mitchell poured in 36 points as the Utah Jazz extended its Western Conference lead on Tuesday with a 122-108 defeat of the Boston Celtics.
The Jazz now lead the West with a 20-5 record, one game clear of the Los Angeles Lakers, having won 16 of their last 17 games.
Elsewhere, Steph Curry delivered a dazzling performance as the Golden State Warriors scored a 114-91 road victory at the San Antonio Spurs.
Curry finished with 32 points after another gem of a display in what is rapidly becoming an MVP-calibre season for the Warriors talisman.
In Detroit, the Brooklyn Nets crashed to a third straight loss against the lowly Pistons.
The Nets — with Kevin Durant absent due to COVID-19 protocols — once again put in another abject defensive display as the Pistons, bottom of the Eastern Conference, romped to a 122-111 home win.
The results: Detroit bt Brooklyn 122-111, Miami bt New York 98-96.
New Orleans bt Houston 130-101, Golden State bt San Antonio 114-91.
Utah bt Boston 122-108, Portland bt Orlando 106-97, Philadelphia bt Sacramento 119-111.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath