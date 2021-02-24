Doncic’s last-gasp trey does it for Dallas

Yesss! Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, joined by James Johnson, yells in delight after his game-winning shot against Celtics on Tuesday.

DALLAS

24 February 2021 22:29 IST

Stephen Curry back to his scoring ways for Warriors

Luka Doncic drained a 3-pointer to snap a tie with one-tenth of a second remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the host Dallas Mavericks to a 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

After making a 3-pointer to stake Dallas to a 107-105 lead with 15.8 seconds left, Doncic provided the fireworks following Jaylen Brown’s tying layup. Doncic calmly sank a high-arcing attempt for the eventual winning shot.

Doncic collected 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks, who posted their sixth win in seven outings.

Stephen Curry ended a scoring drought by sinking a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:38 to play and visiting Golden State survived a slow-starting fourth quarter to hold off New York.

Curry scored 37 points as the Warriors prevailed 114-106 to win for the first time in three games on their current trip and avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

James Harden posted another triple-double (29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds) as Brooklyn finished extended their winning streak to seven games with a 127-118 victory over skidding Sacramento at home.

Lamar Stevens’ slam dunk with 4.1 seconds left lifted Cleveland to a narrow 112-111 win over visiting Atlanta, ending the Cavaliers’ 10-game losing streak. Collin Sexton finished with 29 points and five assists for Cleveland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple-double on Tuesday night, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Milwaukee romped past visiting Minnesota.

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Paul George contributed 30 points as the host Clippers ended the Wizards’ five-game winning streak with a 135-116 verdict.

Nikola Jokic scored 41 points as host Denver beat Portland 111-106.

The results: Denver 111 bt Portland 106; Brooklyn 127 bt Sacramento 118; New York 106 lost to Golden State 114, Toronto 102 lost to Philadelphia 109, LA Clippers 135 bt Washington 116, Milwaukee 139 bt Minnesota 112, Cleveland 112 bt Atlanta 111, Orlando 93 lost to Detroit 105, Dallas 110 bt Boston 107.