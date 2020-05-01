Does badminton need a scoring revamp?

The Badminton World Federation (BWF), a couple of years ago, had expressed interest in replacing the current scoring system — 21 points, best of three games (21x3) — with an 11-point, best-of-five format (11x5). However, this was rejected by the member associations.

The pandemic lockdown appears to have allowed BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer the time to mull over the idea and restate his case. In a recent interview, Hoyer said that he still wants to change the scoring format because it’s long and not as exciting for spectators as a shorter, sharper game.

His intention is to make badminton keep pace with other international sports.

India’s chief badminton coach P. Gopi Chand was surprised to hear this and was willing to discuss the subject.

“Is that really going to make a change? I don’t think so. It does not actually shorten the game by a big standard. In fact, you could end up playing for longer durations,” Gopi told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“If there is speculation about a change in the scoring system to 11x5, then I would prefer the 15x3 rally format as it cuts down 18 points. Anyway, we can all have our preferences, but if a change happens it happens.

“As players and coaches, we have to adapt to it. There’s no point in brooding or thinking about it,” Gopi added. But he preferred not to speculate about the possibility of a change.

Not taken off

Former national coach U. Vimal Kumar said the BWF had tried to push the idea through, but it hadn’t taken off.

“The sport is doing well and nothing needs to be done now. I also feel that it (format change) has not been discussed properly.

“They must take the views of the players, but I am not for the change,” he said and quickly added that it can suit one brand of badminton — the attacking kind.