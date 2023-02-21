Dmitruk named Indian boxing’s foreign coach

February 21, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - KOLKATA:

In order to assist high-performance director Bernard Dunne and to make a qualitative contribution in the preparation of Indian boxers in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has appointed Dmitry Dmitruk as the foreign coach.

The 47-year-old Dmitruk, who worked as a high performance coach with Dunne for the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) as well as the Irish National junior and youth teams for 12 years, will work with both elite men and women boxers alongside the Indian coaches, including men’s chief coach C.A. Kuttappa and women’s head coach Bhaskar Bhatt.

“Dmitruk had applied during our search for a foreign coach. His expertise and knowledge will help our boxers perform well in the Paris Olympics. His appointment was formalized following the Sports Authority of India’s clearance,” Boxing Federation of India secretary Hemanta Kalita told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Dmitruk has played a key role in elevating Irish boxers’ performance and nurturing young talent. He coached Joe Ward to World championships silver medals in 2015 and 2017 and Grainne Walsh to a bronze at the 2019 European Games. He also contributed significantly to Irish boxers’ qualification for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times. With the experience I have, I am confident that we will achieve glory in prestigious tournaments,” said Dmitruk.