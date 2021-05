Diya-Swastika pair finishes runner-up

Diya and Swastika... an impressive run.

01 June 2021 05:03 IST

Rising Indian talents Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh finished runner-up to Russians Natalia Malinina and Elizabet Abraamian in the WTT Youth Star Contender in Tunis (Tunisia) on Sunday.

The girls exceeded expectations in under-19 singles, too. They reached the semifinals and lost in five sets.

The results (involving Indians):

Girls u-19 (semifinals): Vlada Voronina (Rus) bt Diya Chitale 11-8, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7; Ece Harac (Tur) bt Swastika Ghosh 8-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 11-6 (quarterfinals): Diya bt Vera Volkava (Blr) 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Swastika bt Natalia Malinina 12-10, 11-5, 6-11. 11-8

Doubles: Final: Natalia Malinina & Elizabet Abraamian (Rus) bt Diya Chitale & Swastika Ghosh 11-3, 11-7, 11-6. Semifinals: Diya & Swatika bt Lina Zaderova (Cze) & Hana Arapovic (Cro) 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9.