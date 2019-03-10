Divyansh dominates air rifle event

Divyansh Singh Panwar dominated the air rifle event, sweeping the honours in three events in the third National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Divyansh, who was part of the Indian team in the recent World Cup along with Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar at the same venue, won the men’s final and topped in the junior and youth sections as well.

It was a spectacular finish for Divyansh as he closed the 24-shot final with a perfect 10.9 on the last shot to beat Kiran Jadhav by 1.6 points.

Olympian Chain Singh took the third spot ahead of Sandeep Singh, Saurabh Singh, Deepak Kumar, Pratik Borse and Bibabswan Ganguly.

Deepak topped qualification with 627.2, but finished sixth.

Yashaswini tops

In women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished first, two points ahead of Gauri Sheoran. Qualification topper Shreya Gawande (582) was fourth behind Chinki Yadav, who had a 581 in qualification.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 250.4 (626.9); 2. Kiran Jadhav 248.8 (626.6); 3. Chain Singh 227.9 (625.2).

Junior men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 626.9; 2. Shuvam Basu 624.0; 3. Pawan Vijay Andhare 622.9.

Youth men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 626.9; 2. Pawan Vijay Andhare 622.9; 3. Arjun 617.9.

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Yashaswini Singh 32 (574); 2. Gauri Sheoran 30 (570); 3. Chinki Yadav 25 (581).

Junior women: 1. Suhana Sehrawat 564; 2. Sachi Bansal 522; 3. Kasturi Gore 511.

50m rifle prone: Women: 1. Tejaswini Sawant 622.7; 2. Anjum Moudgil 619.7; 3. Gaayathri Nithyanandam 618.7.