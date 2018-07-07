Disha stuns Poulomi; Deepika shocks Shamini

Teenagers Disha Hulawle and N. Deepika made their presence felt by scoring surprise victories over former National champions Poulomi Ghatak and N. Shamini on way to the women’s singles main draw in the season-opener National ranking table tennis championship (North Zone) here on Saturday.

Disha, 17, born a year after Poulomi won her maiden senior National title in January 1999, produced an inspired performance and beat the 35-year-old 11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-7 to top the four-player group. Poulomi finished runner-up to grab the second qualifying spot.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s Deepika, 18, showed scant regard to the reputation of her statemate Shamini and posted a 13-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-5 triumph. Like Poulomi, Shamini, too, advanced as the second-best player in her group.

Diya Chitale, 15, a trainee of noted coach Peter Engel in Germany, became the youngest to top her four-player group and qualify without dropping a set.

World No. 4 in cadet girls, Diya came out stronger in the key match against Railways’ Anuska Dutta 13-11, 11-4, 11-7 after saving three set-points in the opener. In the matches against local girl Naina Suri and Goa’s Suchetan Bansal, Diya was hardly tested.

In all, 70 players joined eight seeded players, headed by National champion Sutirtha Mukherjee, in the women’s main draw. In comparison, 96 players joined 16 seeds in the men’s round of 128.