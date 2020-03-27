Disappointing to see our sincerity questioned: Badminton World Federation

The Badminton World Federation said it is “disappointing” that some top players questioned its “sincerity and motives” when it continued with the All England Championships despite the rapidly-growing threat of COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to conduct the event came for sharp criticism from the top shuttlers of the world, including Saina Nehwal, who had accused the administrators of placing money above players’ safety.

In an open letter, BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said the decision to go ahead with the All England Championships was made based on the best advice at that time.

“It has been very disappointing to see some members of the badminton community speculate on the sincerity and motives of the BWF in this time of crisis,” Lund wrote. “Our number one concern has always been the health and safety of all of our participants.”

“However, at the same time, we are deeply concerned about the cancellation of tournaments and the flow-on effect this has on elite players and coaches whereby they could now be in a position of temporary unemployment and loss of income.”

Tough to take decisions

However, Lund said it was tough to take decisions in a “fast-changing landscape” where guidelines were revised on daily basis and the approach of different governments was also not consistent.

“Given the fast-changing landscape unfolding with governments implementing measures in inconsistent ways and with many considerations and speculations within our own community, it has therefore been challenging to meet all global expectations from all of you,” he said.

“Of course, hindsight is a wonderful thing. It was not difficult to argue that “wrong decisions” had been taken in an environment changing on nearly an hourly basis, with further decisions therefore required.

“This has not only been the case for BWF, but most authorities around the world. However, we maintain that BWF made the best possible decisions at the time and with sincere motives to protect both the health and livelihood of all participants.