Disappointing comeback for Elizabeth

November 21, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

Former National champion Elizabeth Susan Koshy’s comeback into mainstream competition didn’t go exactly as she wanted in the 65th National Rifle Shooting championships at the Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range here on Monday.

Elizabeth looked rusty in her first major competition after a three-year hiatus and could only manage the 19th position in the qualification round of the 50m Rifle 3 position. Though her scores in prone (197) were good, Elizabeth’s scores in kneeling (187) and standing (182) were disappointing and she finished with a total of 566 points.

The leader was Himani Poonia (Haryana) who shot 581. Vanishka Shani (Punjab, 576) and K.C. Hema (Gujarat, 573) were in second and third spots respectively.

In the men’s 10m rifle event, Darius Saurastri (Karnataka) was the early leader with 625.4 points ahead of . Vikas Tanwar (Army, 624.9) and Tarun Aditya (Karnataka, 622.2).

Tarun was the leader in sub-junior boys 10m rifle event with 622.2 points followed by Akshat Shobhari (Haryana, 620.3) and Pura Raj Birthal (Haryana, 615.7).

In the junior girls 50m 3 position rifle event, Kriti Raj Rathore (Rajasthan) was leading with 572 points followed by Aayushi Bhausaheb Sonawane (Maharashtra, 571) and Sakshi Sunil Padekar (NCC, 570).