Dipti shocks Komalika, Parth beats Sukhchain

Moment to cherish: Dipti and Parth bagged their maiden National titles.  

The unheralded Dipti Kumari stunned World junior champion Komalika Bari to claim her maiden recurve women’s individual title in the 40th NTPC National archery championships at the Tata Archery Academy ground here on Saturday.

Dipti, who switched from Indian bow to recurve two years ago, beat Jharkhand Statemate Komalika 7-3 in the final.

After losing the first set, Dipti, who was successful in two shoot-offs en route the final, shared honours in the second and won the next three (29-28, 29-28, 27-25). Komalika, also competing in her first National final, crumbled under pressure.

A World junior gold medallist in men’s team and mixed team events, Maharashtra archer Parth Salunkhe defeated a more experienced rival, Sukhchain Singh of Services, 7-3 for his first National gold medal in the men’s individual event.

The results:

Recurve:

Men: Individual: Final: Parth Salunkhe (Mah) bt Sukhchain Singh (SSCB) 7-3.

Third place: Amit Yadav (MP) bt Kapil (RSPB) 6-5 (9*-9).

Women: Individual: Final: Dipti Kumari (Jha) bt Komalika Bari (Jha) 7-3; Third place: Simranjeet Kaur (Pun) bt Ishita (AIP) 7-3.

Mixed Team: Final: Jharkhand bt Uttar Pradesh 5-3; Third place: Rajasthan bt Punjab 5-4 (19-15).


