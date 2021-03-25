Dipika to be fully fit by May-end

To miss first CWG camp as rehabilitation process still ongoing

Multiple Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist Dipika Pallikal-Karthik has indicated to the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) that she would be back to full fitness by the end of May. She would be available to take part in camps in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games, she has said.

The former World No. 10, however, expressed inability to participate in the first CWG camp at the Indian Squash Academy here from April 1 to 5.

Dipika started training in December last year. She left for Egypt in January so that she could be ready by April. But she injured her right knee and had to return to Chennai. Currently she is undergoing rehabilitation, strength and conditioning with her trainer. Her 12-week rehab is expected to conclude on May 23.

SRFI secretary Cyrus Poncha said Dipika would be invited for the camp. “It’s been more than two years since she participated in a tournament. We’ll have to see how she plays at the camp,” he told The Hindu on Thursday.

SRFI, Poncha insisted, would select the best team for the CWG. Selection would be based on performance at the camps, National championships and PSA tournaments and the criteria laid down by SRFI, he said.

All the top men — Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Ramit Tandon, Vikram Malhotra, Aditya Jagtap, Abhay Singh, Abhishek Pradhan, S. Velavan, Yash Fadte, Veer Chotrani and Aadit Zaveri — will attend the camp.

Among the women, participants include Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Tanvi Khanna, Sachika Balvani, Urvashi Joshi and Aparajitha Balamurkan.

Meanwhile, the first HCL-SRFI Indian Tour to be hosted since the pandemic, from March 27 to 31, will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols.