Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championships

June 30, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Chennai:

It was a red-letter day for India at the first Asian mixed doubles squash championships at Huangzhou (China) on Friday as the duo of Dipika Pallikal-Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated the Malaysian pair of Rachel Arnold and Ivan Yuen 11-10, 11-8 in the final.

Dipika said the victory is a good preparation for the Asian Games.

“It went according to plan. We had trained hard keeping a few specifics in mind, happy the hard yards we put in worked well. It’s always nice to bring a medal back home, nothing beats doing well for the country,” she said.

“It’s a massive confidence boost with the Asian Games around the corner. We would love to carry this rhythm there as well,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dipika further praised her partner Harinder. “He is a fantastic player with a wonderful future. We haven’t played with each other, but we have known each other since the junior days and have travelled a lot together. Elated this partnership is working well. We go back, train harder work on a few things we need to look forward to doing better at the Asian Games.”

Earlier, on Thursday, Dipika-Harinder won against the top-seeded pair of Aira Azman and Shafiq Kamal of Malaysia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.