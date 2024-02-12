ADVERTISEMENT

Dipa Karmakar prepares to compete in the World Gymnastics Championships in Cairo

February 12, 2024 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - Agartala

Dipa Karmakar’s coach, Dronacharya awardee Vishveshwar Nandi, expressed confidence in her abilities but also expressed concern about her injury

Syed Sajjad Ali
World-class gymnast Dipa Karmakar is once again representing her country as she prepares to compete in the World Gymnastics Championships in Cairo. File. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

After a five-year pause, world-class gymnast Dipa Karmakar is once again representing her country as she prepares to compete in the World Gymnastics Championships in Cairo, Egypt from February 15-18. Ms. Deepa who shot into fame at the Rio Olympics is currently in New Delhi to practice for the world championships.

She will depart for Cairo on Monday. Despite a right leg injury, Padma Shri recipient Dipa is determined to excel on the vaulting table, her sole event at the upcoming championships, according to her father, Dulal Karmakar, a resident of Abhoy Nagar locality here.

Her coach, Dronacharya awardee Vishveshwar Nandi, expressed confidence in her abilities but also expressed concern about her injury.

He stated, “She has not fully recovered from the surgery on her right leg, but I have faith that she will bring honour to the country with her performance.”

Ms. Dipa earlier shared her determination to bring success to her country and requested blessings and prayers from everyone. She faced a setback in her career when she was suspended for three years due to a doping controversy, but she has worked diligently to clear her name and prove herself at the world championships.

Her goal is to proudly represent India at the championships in Egypt. Tripura State Gymnastics Association and fellow gymnasts have also extended their best wishes to Ms. Dipa.

