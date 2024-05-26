Dipa Karmakar becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold in Asian Senior Championships

Dipa Karmakar landed a gold medal in vault to become the first Indian gymnast to win the continental title in the Asian women’s artistic gymnastics championships in Tashkent on May 26.

The 30-year-old Dipa, who was eighth with 12.650 in the qualification, scored an identical 13.566 in her two attempts for an overall 13.566 in the final. She was followed by North Koreans Kim Son Hyang (13.466, after a penalty of 0.100) and Jo Kyong Byol (12.966).

It was Dipa’s second medal in the championships after her bronze (14.725) in Hiroshima in 2015. Ashish Kumar (floor exercise, bronze, Surat, 2006) and Pranati Nayak (vault, bronze medals in Ulaanbaatar, 2019, and Doha, 2022) are the other Indians to claim Asian championships medals.

It was a remarkable performance by Dipa, who struggled through injuries, two knee surgeries and a 21-month suspension for a doping violation.

For someone who missed out on crucial opportunities to qualify for the Paris Olympics, first due to her suspension and then due to a decision not to send the team for one of the four Apparatus World Cups, the Asian gold was a big consolation.

“I can’t say how happy I am. This performance has come after surgeries and suspension. No other (Indian) gymnast has done this. So, this medal is really special,” Dipa told The Hindu.

“I must thank (my coach Bishweshwar) Nandi sir. He has been with me through all my difficult times.”

Dipa, who made history when she finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics vault final and narrowly missed out on a medal, said, “Of course, not being able to qualify for the Olympics was disappointing. But now I want to enjoy this moment.”

Nandi said Dipa’s chances of qualifying through the Asian championships, where only one Olympic slot was available for the best all-around performer (and third-placed Filipino Emma Malabuyo took it), was slim. Dipa finished 16th in the all-around qualification and 14th in the final.

“Dipa overcame odds to achieve this. She is heading towards the end of her career. I will speak to her father and see whether she will continue,” said Nandi.

