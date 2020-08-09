Ding stuns Carlsen

Dubov punishes Nakamura, takes lead

A composed Ding Liren produced a late masterclass to stun Magnus Carlsen, after an alert Daniil Dubov punished Hikaru Nakamura in just 17 moves, in the opening game of the first set of semifinals of the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Sunday.

Carlsen slowly lost the plot after Ding kept up the pressure with white pieces.

The results:

Semifinals (Set One, Game One): Ding Liren (Chn) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA).