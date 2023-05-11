ADVERTISEMENT

Diksha, Amandeep and Tvesa to lead the Indian challenge in Jabra Ladies Open in France

May 11, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Évian-les-Bains

Five Indian golf players to take part in Jabra Ladies Open, as part of the Ladies European Tour. Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall and Tvesa Malik are set to lead the Indian challenge.

PTI

Tvesa Malik. | Photo Credit: Shreedutta Chidananda

The trio of Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall, and Tvesa Malik will lead the Indian challenge at the Jabra Ladies Open as the Ladies European Tour starts on its European leg of the season.

Five Indians in a field of 132 shows the growing strength of Indian golf, as all five have been prominent winners on the domestic Hero Women’s Golf Tour, where they cut their teeth.

While Diksha has a LET win in South Africa in the past, the 2022 Hero Women’s Indian runner-up Amandeep Drall and both Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor have featured in Top-5 on the LET events and are looking for their breakthrough.

As the LET is back at the picturesque Evian Resort after a seven week break in the schedule, one of the big prizes this week is a place at The Amundi Evian Championship 2023. This is an added incentive for the field with the winner of the tournament securing qualification into Continental Europe’s only Major.

While Diksha, Vani, and Amandeep got a spot in the event on the strength of their performance last season, Seher has come through the LET Qualifying School and Tvesa, who had a disappointing 2023, got in via the reserve list on the Career Money Category.

Tvesa, who got to know of her getting a place, flew in only on May 9 and is determined to make the best of the chance.

"This is a great chance for me and I am looking forward to this,” she said.

Vani Kapoor, who has been slowly but steadily getting into her stride, is looking for a good a breakthrough.

A joyful Pia Babnik, is looking to get her season back on track at the Jabra Ladies Open this week as she returns to the setting of her maiden victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The Slovenian superstar secured victory at Evian Resort Golf Club in 2021 when she held her nerve to defeat Annabel Dimmock in a playoff at just 17-years-old.

After a difficult start to 2023, Babnik is now feeling good and ready to return to form in France.

As for the conditions this year, the big-hitting Slovenian will have to adjust her game slightly with strong winds scheduled throughout the week.

Finland’s Tiia Kovisto is feeling confident ahead this week’s as she gets set to defend her title in France.

Evian Resort Golf Club plays host to the seventh event of the 2023 Ladies European Tour (LET) schedule and the EURO 300,000 tournament will see 132 competitors tee it up between May 11-13 over 54 holes.

In 2022, Koivisto defeated Whitney Hillier in a playoff to land her maiden LET title.

