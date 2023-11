November 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

B. Dhiraj and Amisha Chaurasiya claimed the recurve men’s and women’s bronze medals in the National archery championships at Ayodhya on Tuesday. Dhiraj beat Atul Verma 6-0, while Amisha defeated Nikki Sharma 6-2.

The finals will be held on Wednesday.

The results: Bronze medal matches: Recurve: Men: B. Dhiraj (SSCB) bt Atul Verma (Goa) 6-0; women: Amisha Chaurasiya (UP) bt Nikki Sharma (Raj) 6-2.