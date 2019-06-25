Other Sports

Dhindsa re-elected CFI chief

Parminder Singh Dhindsa has been unanimously re-elected the president of the Cycling Federation of India.

Maninder Pal Singh and Pratap Jadhav have been elected as secretary general and treasurer respectively.

The newly-constituted management committee of CFI unanimously proposed to appoint outgoing secretary general Onkar Singh, who is also the secretary general of the Asian Cycling Confederation, as the Chairman of the CFI.

It also formed two commissions — Athletes Commission and the Women’s Commission, headed by Arjuna Awardees Amar Singh and Minati Mohapatra respectively.

