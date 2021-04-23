Dhankar replaces Mann

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) selection committee has chosen seasoned wrestler Amit Dhankar in the place of youngster Sandeep Singh Mann in men’s 74kg freestyle category for the World Olympics qualifying tournament to be held in Sofia from May 6 to 9.

Mann had won the Nationals and the selection trials for the Asian Olympic qualifying and Asian championships events. He lost in a bronze medal match of the qualifying event and faced defeat in the Asian championships quarterfinals.

Mann “didn’t give satisfactory performance” in these events, said a WFI release on Thursday.

“Hence, the committee decided to give a chance to Amit Dhankar who secured second position in the selection trials held on March 16.”

In Greco Roman, the panel made replacements in 60kg and 97kg categories. “The wrestlers selected in these weight categories, Gyanendra and Ravi respectively, gave poor performances in both competitions. Hence, the committee gave a chance to Sachin Rana and Deepanshu.”

Selected wrestlers: Freestyle: Amit Dhankar (74kg), Satyawart Kadian (97kg) and Sumit (125kg); Greco Roman: Sachin Rana (60kg), Aashu (67kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sunil (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg) and Naveen Kumar (130kg); Women: Seema (50kg), Nisha (68kg), Pooja (76kg).