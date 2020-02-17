She takes pride in setting a “reverse trend” in achieving big!

S. Appoorwa first became a two-time World carrom champion (2004 and 2016) and a World Cup winner (2018) before claiming the women’s singles title in the recent senior Nationals at Jalgaon.

Finally, the long wait has ended.

For Appoorwa, it has been a near two-decade long journey in the world of carrom, dotted with some of the best results for an Indian player.

She was the first World champion (seniors) from the City in any discipline, much before the other big names in more glamorous sports achieved similar feats.

“The general impression is that winning a World title is much more easier than winning the National championship given the fact that it is the Indians who generally dominate world carrom.

“In that context, I am glad I could fill in that gap in my achievements list,” said a smiling Appoorwa after the top brass of the LIC South Central Zone, headed by Zonal Manager Ms. Mini, felicitated her here on Monday.

“It is not that I was not serious in winning the Nationals. But, somehow, it didn’t happen because of a couple of long breaks from the game. The way I played in the last Nationals, and particularly beating eight-time champion Rashmi Kumari in the final, was truly memorable,” said the World champion.

The quiet performer reiterates that she still means business and is determined to keep doing well at the highest level. This may not sound good news to others for this 39-year-old champion is chasing another world title.

“The sport hasn’t changed a lot in terms of popularity. But, I sincerely wish the achievers in carrom do get decent jobs in public sector undertakings and Government institutions so that more and more youngsters take up the sport,” she said and thanked LIC, her family and Carrom Association of Telangana State officials for the continued support.