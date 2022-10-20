Denmark Open | Prannoy makes winning start to campaign

Badminton star Saina Nehwal crashed out of the women's singles competition in the first round

ANI Odense:
October 20, 2022 01:00 IST

H.S. Prannoy in action against Jun Peng Zhao from China during their match a the Denmark Open Badminton at the Jyske Bank Arena, in Odense, Denmark, on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ace Indian shuttler Prannoy H.S. advanced to the next round of the ongoing Denmark Open 2022 after defeating Zhao Junpeng of China in his first-round match in the men’s singles category. The Indian defeated his opponent by 21-13, 22-20 within two straight games in a match that lasted 43 minutes.

Earlier, the Indian contingent started their second day of Denmark Open 2022 on a winning note with men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating the South Korean duo of Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the first-round match on Wednesday.

The Indian duo defeated their opponents 21-15, 21-19 in two straight games in a match that lasted 44 minutes.

CWG 2022 medalist Lakshya Sen also made a winning start to his campaign, defeating Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the first round 21-16, 21-12.The match lasted 33 minutes.

Indian women’s badminton star Saina Nehwal crashed out of the women’s singles competition in the first round after a loss to China’s Zhang Yiman.She lost the match 17-21, 21-19,11-21. After being a game down, Nehwal made a comeback in the second game but lost the final one.Later tonight, Prannoy HS and the mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto will be in action.

India’s star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth started off his Denmark Open campaign on a winning note on Tuesday as he defeated Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus to progress to the second round.Playing in arena one, the first game of the match saw Ng Ka Long Angus dominate the Indian shuttler as he clinched the game 21-17 with swift moves.

Kidambi claimed the second game by the scoreline of 21-14 to force a decider.Kidambi won the decision and triumphed 17-21, 21-14, 21-12 in 56 minutes.

The Indian doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Denmark’s Alexandra Boje and Amalie Magelund in the first round of the women’s doubles category. They defeated the Danish pair 21-15, 21-15 in 35 minutes.

Denmark Open started on October 18 and will conclude on October 23.

